WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered a nationwide ground stop Friday afternoon, November 13, following a communications failure affecting air traffic control centers across the United States.

The order halted departing flights at airports nationwide as a safety precaution. Aircraft already in the air were allowed to land, while international arrivals were being handled on a case-by-case basis.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the communications issue affected the nation’s 22 regional air traffic control centers. FAA technicians are investigating the cause of the disruption.

According to Reuters, nearly 7,000 flights had been delayed or canceled nationwide following the ground stop.

This marks the first nationwide ground stop since January 2023, when a malfunction involving an FAA computer system temporarily halted domestic departures.

Flight Information and Updates

Travelers flying through Lewiston, Pullman-Moscow and Spokane are encouraged to check directly with their airlines for current flight information.

View FAA National Airspace System Status

Additional information about the nationwide disruption is available through the Associated Press.

This is a developing story. Information may change as the FAA provides additional updates.