BOISE, ID — The Idaho Office of Highway Safety and Idaho Walk Bike Alliance are encouraging communities across the state to observe World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims on Sunday, November 15.

The annual observance, held on the third Sunday in November, honors those who have died or suffered serious injuries in traffic crashes, as well as the families, friends and communities affected by those tragedies.

Idaho Traffic Safety | 2026 196 Fatal Traffic Crashes Reported statewide as of November 13, 2026

“Today, we remember the victims of Idaho’s 196 fatal crashes so far in 2026,” said Highway Safety Manager Josephine Middleton. “Behind every crash statistic is a person, a family, and a community forever changed. We stand with communities and organizations that share our vision of zero fatalities for every Idaho family.”

Idaho Walk Bike Alliance Executive Director “Cowboy” Ted Hallisey also emphasized the importance of remembering those affected by traffic fatalities and continuing efforts to improve roadway safety.

The Office of Highway Safety is encouraging motorists to remain attentive to pedestrians, bicyclists and motorcyclists, avoid distractions, wear seat belts, drive sober and obey posted speed limits.

Watch for pedestrians, bicyclists and motorcyclists.

Eliminate distractions while driving.

Always wear a seat belt.

Never drive impaired.

Follow posted speed limits.

Roadway Safety Reminders

The observance also recognizes first responders, law enforcement personnel, medical professionals and others who provide assistance following serious crashes.

For additional information about Idaho’s traffic safety programs, visit Shift Idaho.

Source: Idaho Transportation Department, Office of Highway Safety | November 13, 2026