PULLMAN, WA — Nearly two decades of research at Washington State University’s Wilke Research and Extension Farm suggest Eastern Washington farmers could improve profitability and soil health by diversifying crop rotations and reducing the amount of time fields remain unplanted.

The research challenges longstanding agricultural practices in the region, where farmers have traditionally relied on summer fallow periods to conserve soil moisture before planting winter wheat.

Aaron Esser, a WSU regional Extension agronomist and longtime manager of the Wilke Farm near Davenport, said the findings suggest growers could benefit from incorporating more broadleaf crops and extending their rotations.

“Our research shows that this kind of crop intensification can be economically beneficial over time,” Esser said.

According to WSU, planting more frequently and reducing fallow periods could also help limit soil erosion and support beneficial soil biology by keeping roots actively growing.

However, Esser cautioned that the approach may not be suitable for every farm. Rainfall varies considerably across Eastern Washington, affecting which crops can be successfully grown and whether continuous cropping is practical.

The Wilke Farm receives approximately 13 inches of precipitation annually. Researchers say the findings are particularly relevant to dryland wheat production in the region.

WSU publishes annual research reports to help farmers evaluate crop rotation practices and determine whether similar approaches could benefit their operations.

Additional Information

Read the full Washington State University research announcement.