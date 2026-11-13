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Gritman Medical Center Welcomes New Foot and Ankle Specialist
By Dailyfly Staff,9 days ago
Black has joined Gritman Podiatry at the Gritman Downtown Clinic, where he works alongside Dr. Brad Capawana and collaborates with the Gritman Orthopedic Surgeons and Sports Medicine team.
According to Gritman, Black specializes in foot and ankle trauma, reconstruction and limb salvage. His services include treatment for arthritis, sports injuries, fractures and other foot and ankle conditions, as well as minimally invasive and arthroscopic surgical procedures.Expanded Foot & Ankle Services
- Comprehensive foot and ankle care
- Foot and ankle trauma and reconstruction
- Arthritis and sports injury treatment
- Minimally invasive foot and ankle surgery
- Arthroscopic ankle surgery
- Diabetic foot care and limb salvage
Originally from Southern California, Black earned his Doctor of Podiatric Medicine degree from Western University of Health Sciences. He completed his residency at Grant Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio, followed by a fellowship through the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons in Atlanta.
He remained in Atlanta for approximately 10 years before relocating to the Palouse.
Black said his own experience undergoing foot surgery helped shape his approach to patient care, giving him a greater understanding of the challenges patients face during treatment and recovery.
He sees patients at the Gritman Downtown Clinic on Tuesdays and Thursdays and at the Gritman Wound Healing Center on Wednesdays.Appointments & Patient Information
Gritman Downtown Clinic
623 S. Main St., Moscow, ID
Tuesdays and Thursdays
Gritman Wound Healing Center
700 S. Main St., Moscow, ID
Wednesdays
LEARN MORE ABOUT GRITMAN PODIATRY
Additional information about Black’s background and services is available through Gritman Medical Center’s original announcement.