BOISE, ID — Hundreds of Idaho consumers will receive restitution or have outstanding lease balances forgiven under a $183.5 million multistate settlement involving rent-to-own finance company Acima Digital and its parent company, Acima Holdings.

Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador announced the agreement Friday, November 13. The settlement resolves allegations that Acima misled consumers about rental-purchase agreements, marked up merchandise prices and made it difficult for customers to terminate leases.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, the settlement includes $43 million in consumer restitution, $130 million in lease balance reductions and $10.5 million in payments to participating states.

Idaho Consumer Relief 748 Consumers Will receive a combined $202,354 in restitution 234 Leases Will be forgiven, totaling $263,901

The state will also receive $97,706 as part of the agreement.

Investigators alleged that Acima advertised 90-day payoff options without adequately explaining that consumers could be placed into longer agreements lasting up to 12 months, potentially paying approximately twice the advertised cash price of merchandise.

Under the settlement, Acima must change several business practices, including improving disclosure of lease terms, addressing merchandise pricing and making it easier for customers to end agreements by returning merchandise.

Eligible consumers do not need to take any action. Those qualifying for restitution will be contacted by the settlement administrator, while consumers eligible for lease forgiveness will be contacted by Acima.

Additional information is available through the Idaho Attorney General’s Office.