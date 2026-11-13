— The Port of Clarkston has announced the completion of its 7th Street Dock Replacement Project, a more than $1 million investment in waterfront infrastructure serving cruise vessels and visitors to the Lewis-Clark Valley.

According to the Port, the project replaced aging heavy timber docks originally installed around 1999 and 2002 with a new 587-foot floating dock system designed to improve stability, accessibility from the water and aquatic habitat conditions.

Total Construction Cost $1,069,028 New Floating Dock System 587 Feet

The new system features increased freeboard, or height above the water, along with improved stability, light-penetrating grating and polyethylene flotation tubs.

The Port said the grating allows 68% light penetration, while the flotation system and other improvements are designed to provide better conditions for aquatic habitat.

The 7th Street facility is an important part of the Port’s cruise boat operations. According to the Port’s published information, cruise vessels travel along the Columbia and Snake rivers to Clarkston, bringing thousands of visitors to the region each year. Passengers also have access to excursions into Hells Canyon and other regional attractions.

The replacement project had been in development for several years. Construction bids were solicited in 2025 for the demolition and replacement of approximately 5,100 square feet of floating dock infrastructure near the confluence of the Snake and Clearwater rivers.

Funding for the project was provided through a Washington state direct appropriation administered by the Washington State Department of Commerce. In its announcement, the Port thanked Washington’s 9th Legislative District lawmakers for supporting and securing the funding.

Project Information

Location: 7th Street Cruise Ship Dock, Clarkston, Washington

Project: Replacement of aging floating dock infrastructure

Funding: Washington state appropriation

Additional information is available through the Port of Clarkston’s cruise boat dock information page and the original state project solicitation.

Source: Port of Clarkston project completion announcement.