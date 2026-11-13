By Evan Ellis | Pullman Radio News

A 55 year old Pullman man has pleaded guilty to a hate crime for shouting racist insults at two men at the Islamic Center.

Pullman Police arrested Christopher Petruzzelli in September for threatening and harassing two men outside the center in College Hill. Petruzzelli pleaded guilty on Friday to a felony hate crime and misdemeanor disorderly conduct in Whitman County Superior Court.

A mental health evaluation determined that Petruzzelli was suffering from a manic episode when he was arrested. Officers also noted that he was intoxicated. The defense and the prosecution asked Judge Roger Sandberg to order a special Mental Health Sentencing Alternative instead of additional jailtime. Judge Sandberg followed the recommendation and ordered Petruzzelli to receive mental health and substance abuse treatment for two years. He was also banned from possessing alcohol during treatment and was placed on probation for a year. In addition, Judge Sandberg banned Petruzzelli from the Islamic Center property and from contacting the victims. Petruzzelli has been in jail since his arrest.