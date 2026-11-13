UNIONTOWN, WA — The Washington Idaho Symphony will bring live classical music and regional artwork together during Symphony & Art, scheduled for Saturday, November 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Artisans at the Dahmen Barn in Uniontown.

The event will feature performances by small ensembles from the Washington Idaho Symphony Orchestra, offering a variety of instrumental combinations in an intimate setting.

Visitors will also have an opportunity to explore the barn’s galleries, view artwork created by regional artists and connect with fellow music and art enthusiasts before, during and after the performances.

The Washington Idaho Symphony serves communities throughout Whitman and Asotin counties in Washington and Latah and Nez Perce counties in Idaho.

Washington Idaho Symphony Presents Symphony & Art ❦ Artisans at the Dahmen Barn Saturday, November 14, 2026 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. 419 N. Parkway · Uniontown, WA General Admission: $50 Additional $1.25 ticket service fee

EVENT INFORMATION & TICKETS



The symphony describes the event as a relaxed opportunity to experience classical music while surrounded by artwork from regional artists.

For additional information, visit the Washington Idaho Symphony website, call (509) 332-3408 or email info@wa-idsymphony.org.