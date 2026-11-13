LEWISTON, ID — A 42-year-old man has been charged with felony burglary more than eight months after police asked the public for help identifying an individual captured on surveillance footage at a local RV park.

Chad E. May, 42, was arrested November 10 in connection with a March 7 burglary at River Valley RV Park, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court.

On March 9, the Lewiston Police Department shared a surveillance image on Facebook, asking for assistance identifying an individual involved in the burglary, which occurred between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m.

According to court documents, surveillance footage showed a masked individual entering a locked laundry room and attempting to open a vending machine with what appeared to be a lock-picking tool before approaching a change machine. Approximately $250 was reported stolen.

Investigators reported reviewing surveillance footage shared on the LCV Neighborhood Watch Facebook page. Detectives subsequently identified May as a possible suspect through comparisons involving clothing, a distinctive vehicle with a damaged window covered in tape, and previous police contacts.

During a November 10 search of May’s residence, investigators reported recovering shoes they believed matched those worn by the individual in the surveillance footage.

May faces one count of felony burglary under Idaho Code 18-1401. Court records show a status conference scheduled for November 23 at 2:30 p.m. and a preliminary hearing November 25 at 1:30 p.m.

The charge is an allegation. May is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.