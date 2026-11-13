KALAMA, WA — A woman who remained unidentified for more than three decades following a fatal traffic collision in Washington has been identified through DNA technology and an investigation by the Washington State Patrol (WSP).

WSP announced Thursday, November 12, that the woman previously known as “Helen Doe” was Mary Ellen “Mollie” McCullough, who disappeared from Florida in 1991 at the age of 34.

McCullough was a passenger in a semi-truck involved in a collision on southbound Interstate 5 in Kalama on May 14, 1991. The crash caused a severe fire and resulted in the deaths of McCullough and the driver, Lester Harvel, of Missouri.

Investigators were unable to identify McCullough at the time. She was buried in an unmarked grave in Longview.

Decades of Investigation

According to WSP, detectives reopened the case in 2014 and again in 2026 as advances in forensic science offered new opportunities to identify the woman.

Working with the Cowlitz County Coroner, forensic specialists and the Puyallup Tribe of Indians, investigators exhumed her remains and developed DNA profiles. Initial efforts, including searches of national DNA databases, failed to establish her identity.

In May 2022, Othram Labs developed a more advanced DNA profile and uploaded it to FamilyTreeDNA. Genetic genealogy research eventually identified potential relatives, allowing investigators to narrow their search.

On August 6, 2026, WSP Detective Sergeant Stacy Moate contacted a woman believed to be McCullough’s sister in Florida. The woman confirmed that the details matched her missing sister.

Additional DNA testing subsequently confirmed the identification.

Family Receives Long-Awaited Answers

McCullough’s family had searched for answers since her disappearance. According to WSP, relatives were initially concerned that she might have been the victim of a crime.

Investigators said the identification has provided the family with information about what happened to McCullough and confirmed that her death resulted from the 1991 collision.

The family plans to have her cremated remains returned to Cambridge, Ohio, where she was born.

“Our family is deeply grateful for the outpouring of love, care, and support shown to our sister and aunt Mollie over the past 35 years.”

— Mike McCullough, Mollie’s brother, in a statement released by WSP

Washington State Patrol Chief John R. Batiste credited investigators, forensic specialists and partner organizations for their persistence in resolving the case.

The investigation involved the Washington State Patrol, Cowlitz County Coroner, King County Medical Examiner’s Office, Puyallup Tribe of Indians, Othram Labs and other forensic specialists.

WSP said the case demonstrates how advances in forensic technology can help resolve long-standing unidentified-person investigations and provide answers to families.

Source: Washington State Patrol news release, November 12, 2026.