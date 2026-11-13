OLYMPIA, WA — Washington Attorney General Nick Brown announced Thursday, November 12, that an outside law firm will represent the state in defending voter-approved Initiative 638, which changes eligibility requirements for girls’ school sports.

The initiative, approved by Washington voters in the November 3 election, restricts participation by transgender girls in girls’ school sports and establishes sex-verification requirements for students participating in those sports.

Brown said the national law firm Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner will serve as a Special Assistant Attorney General to defend the initiative.

The decision comes as the measure faces a legal challenge in King County Superior Court. The lawsuit seeks to block implementation of the initiative, which is scheduled to take effect December 3.

In his announcement, Brown emphasized his office’s responsibility to defend laws approved by voters while continuing its work protecting transgender rights.

“My personal views do not dictate what laws get defended or the strength of that defense.”

Brown said appointing outside counsel would allow the state to defend the initiative while his office continues its other legal work.

The Attorney General’s Office described the use of outside counsel as an established practice when additional expertise, staffing or other considerations warrant the appointment.

Additional information is available in the Attorney General’s announcement.