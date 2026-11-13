KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID — Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday, November 12, on State Highway 53 near McGuire Road.

According to ISP, the crash occurred at approximately 3:52 p.m. when a 2006 Acura TSX traveling westbound entered the eastbound lane and collided head-on with a 2026 Volvo semitruck.

Both vehicles caught fire following the collision.

The driver of the Acura died at the scene. The 27-year-old semitruck driver from Alberta, Canada, sustained minor injuries.

The highway was blocked for approximately four hours, although one lane was intermittently reopened during the investigation.

Kootenai County Fire and Rescue and the Idaho Transportation Department assisted ISP at the scene.

As of the November 12 release, identification of the deceased driver was pending notification of next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation.