BOISE, ID — The Idaho Supreme Court has extended certain electronic court filing deadlines following a third-party software outage affecting email services.

According to a November 12 news release, the extension applies to documents originally due Thursday, November 12, that were required to be electronically filed through Idaho’s File & Serve system.

Extended Deadline

Friday, November 13, 2026, before 5 p.m. Pacific.

Documents filed before the extended deadline will be considered timely under the court’s order.

The court said filers who meet the revised deadline do not need to submit individual requests for relief.

The extension applies to the November 12 filing deadline specified in the order, not all court filing deadlines.