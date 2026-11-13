LEWISTON, ID — The Lewiston Transfer Station will resume normal operations Friday, November 13, following the completion of its floor replacement project, according to the City of Lewiston.

The project began October 1 and was originally expected to continue through November 15. During construction, residential customers were limited to disposing of household waste in temporary containers, while heavy loads and tilt trailers could not be accommodated.

Beginning Friday, residential customers will once again be able to dispose of heavy loads and use tilt trailers at the transfer station.

The city thanked customers for their patience during the improvement project.