Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry will miss at least two weeks after being diagnosed with an oblique abdominal tear, the team announced Thursday. The 38-year-old guard will be reevaluated in two weeks as he begins recovering from the injury, which occurred during Wednesday night’s 115-108 loss to the Houston Rockets.

Curry exited the game in the first quarter after appearing uncomfortable following a 3-pointer. He grabbed his right side, spoke briefly with coach Steve Kerr and headed to the locker room. He did not return, finishing with three points in approximately six minutes. Kerr initially expressed significant concern about the injury, noting that Curry had described the discomfort as something he had never experienced before. An MRI later confirmed the extent of the injury.

The absence is a significant setback for Golden State, which had won eight consecutive games before Wednesday’s defeat. Curry has been central to the team’s early-season success, averaging 27.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists through 10 appearances. His scoring ability and leadership have been particularly important as the Warriors attempt to establish themselves among the Western Conference’s contenders.

According to reports from CBS Sports, the severity of an oblique injury can significantly influence recovery time, with more substantial muscle tears potentially requiring an extended absence. The Warriors will now have to adjust their lineup and offensive approach while their leading scorer recovers. Golden State already faces several roster absences, making Curry’s injury an additional challenge during an important stretch of the schedule.

The team will monitor Curry’s progress over the next two weeks before determining when he can resume playing. His eventual return will depend on how well the injury heals and whether he can return to basketball activities without discomfort.

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