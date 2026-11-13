The Denver Broncos’ planned acquisition of Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley has fallen through after the 26-year-old reportedly raised medical concerns during his physical with Denver. The teams had agreed to the deal ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, but the Broncos announced late Wednesday that the transaction would not be completed, leaving Henley in Los Angeles.

According to ESPN, Denver’s medical staff identified an issue involving one of Henley’s knees during his Wednesday physical. The Broncos reportedly attempted to renegotiate the terms of the agreement by proposing different draft compensation, but the two teams were unable to reach a revised deal. Neither organization officially disclosed the medical findings or provided a detailed explanation for the cancellation.

The original agreement would have sent Denver’s 2027 fourth-round draft pick and 2028 fifth-round selection to Los Angeles in exchange for Henley. The Broncos confirmed the decision in a statement, saying, “The proposed trade involving Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley will not be finalized. We have great respect for Daiyan as a player and person, and we wish him all the best moving forward.” The Chargers also acknowledged the development on social media, welcoming the linebacker back after previously announcing his departure.

Henley, a 2023 third-round draft selection, has been a key contributor for the Chargers, recording 51 tackles, one interception, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in eight starts this season. He has accumulated 317 tackles, five sacks and four interceptions across 56 career games. The linebacker is in the final year of his rookie contract and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after the season. With the trade now off, Denver retains its two draft selections, while Henley will remain with the Chargers for the remainder of the 2026 season.

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