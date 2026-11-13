Trivium have officially announced their 11th studio album, “Crown In The Grave,” set for release Nov. 20 through Roadrunner Records. The forthcoming record follows 2021’s “In the Court of the Dragon” and features drummer Alex Rüdinger, who has now joined Matthew K. Heafy, Corey Beaulieu and Paolo Gregoletto in the band’s current lineup.

The official announcement for Crown In The Gravefollows the release of the single “Dead Inside Of Me,” which served as the first preview of the Florida metal band’s new era. Gregoletto said the “Dead Inside Of Me” grew from a riff he had been holding onto for five or six years before the band developed it around a simple groove, with the song’s lyrical concept drawing on the Japanese ideas of honne and tatemae, exploring the divide between private feelings and the persona presented to others – with Gregoletto citing Akira Kurosawa’s “Throne of Blood” as an influence alongside Japanese horror and cinema from the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s. The accompanying video, directed by Pavel Trebukhin, uses Noh theater-inspired imagery and a post-apocalyptic setting inside a smoke-filled dojo. Check it out – HERE.

Crown In The Grave was recorded at Trivium’s own studio, The Hangar, in Orlando, and reunites the band with longtime producer Josh Wilbur. The 12-song track list includes “Jorōgumo,” “Crown In The Grave,” “Dead Inside Of Me,” “The Terror,” “The Haunting Never Ends,” “Lie Of It All,” “Blackout The Dawn,” “Paradise Of Sinners,” “Death Throes,” “The Agony,” “Devour Your Dreams” and “Serpent In The Flame.”

The album will arrive as the band prepares to launch its previously announced North American headline tour Nov. 5 in St. Petersburg, Florida. The trek, featuring In Flames and Frozen Soul, with Fit For An Autopsy and Orbit Culture on portions of the run, is scheduled to continue through Dec. 19 in Charlotte, North Carolina, with a European co-headlining run with In Flames set for 2027.

Presave ‘Crown In The Grave’ – HERE.

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