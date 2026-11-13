Jon Pardi is bringing his holiday music to Nashville for a one-night-only Christmas benefit concert scheduled for Dec. 17 at The Truth, with proceeds benefiting Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt through his Starlight Fund.

The performance will feature Pardi backed by a 13-piece band, and will continue Pardi’s tradition of pairing his country music with holiday celebrations and charitable giving. His seasonal repertoire includes selections from his 2023 album, Merry Christmas From Jon Pardi, as well as familiar Christmas favorites. Previous holiday performances have featured songs such as “Please Come Home for Christmas” and “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” alongside original tracks including “Beer for Santa” and “400 Horsepower Sleigh.”

Pardi has previously used his holiday concert series to support charitable organizations through the Starlight Fund. During his 2024 Christmas performances, he contributed $50,000 to organizations in the cities visited, while the 2025 shows generated another $40,000 in donations to local charities. The upcoming Nashville event will direct its charitable support to the children’s hospital at Vanderbilt.

Tickets are priced at $30, and fans must submit requests for seats by Nov. 15; head HERE for information.

Editorial credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com