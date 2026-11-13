Reba McEntire is marking the 30th anniversary of her 1996 album What If It’s You with a special vinyl release. The anniversary edition is listed as a ‘Blue Lagoon’ vinyl pressing, giving fans an opportunity to add the country star’s celebrated album to their record collections.

Originally released Nov. 5, 1996, What If It’s You was McEntire’s 20th studio album and followed her 1995 release Starting Over. Produced by McEntire and John Guess, the 10-track collection represented a notable change in her recording approach: It was the first album on which she used members of her touring band rather than relying on studio musicians.

The album produced several successful singles, including “The Fear of Being Alone,” “How Was I to Know,” “I’d Rather Ride Around With You” and the title track. “How Was I to Know” reached No. 1 on the country charts, while “The Fear of Being Alone” and “I’d Rather Ride Around With You” also became major country hits.

What If It’s You ultimately earned double-platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America, underscoring its lasting commercial success. The anniversary vinyl adds another milestone to McEntire’s ongoing celebration of her extensive catalog and gives longtime listeners a chance to revisit one of the defining albums from her 1990s career.

‘What If It’s You (Blue Lagoon 1-LP)’ vinyl ships on Nov. 20; preorder – HERE.

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