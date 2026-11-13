Duran Duran drummer Roger Taylor is stepping down from the legendary British band and retiring from playing drums, after his recently diagnosed tinnitus has worsened. The 66-year-old announced his decision Nov. 12, explaining that protecting his hearing and following medical advice had become his priority. Taylor described the move as one of the most difficult decisions of his life, despite his longstanding love for performing with the group.

“This is one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make,” Taylor said in a statement shared through the band’s social media accounts. “Playing drums in this band has been the joy of my life, and I’ll never be able to properly thank the fans for the love they’ve shown us over the years.” He added that his condition had progressively worsened and that he had reached a point where he needed to listen to his body and doctors. Taylor said he was leaving on a positive note following a successful tour across the United Kingdom and Europe, a second headline performance at BST Hyde Park, Duran Duran’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and a return to the recording studio with longtime collaborator Nile Rodgers.

He also expressed gratitude to bandmates Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes and John Taylor, who expressed their support as their ‘brother’ whose drumming helped establish Duran Duran’s signature sound. They said they respected his decision, wished him continued health and happiness, and emphasized that he would always remain part of the band’s family as they pursue future projects.

Taylor originally joined Duran Duran in 1979 and helped shape the group’s early success, contributing to such influential releases as its self-titled 1981 debut, Rio and Seven and the Ragged Tiger. He departed in 1985 before reuniting with the original lineup in 2001. Since his return, he contributed to six additional albums and performed with the band around the world. No replacement drummer has been announced.

Editorial credit: McCarthy’s PhotoWorks / Shutterstock.com