Snoop Dogg is getting into the holiday spirit with a new television special set to bring music, comedy and celebrity appearances to NBC. The special, titled “A Not-So-Silent Night: Christmas With Snoop,” will air Wednesday, Dec. 2, at 10 p.m. ET/PT, following the network’s annual “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” broadcast. The one-hour program will also be available to stream on Peacock the following day.

Set inside a lavish hotel suite, the special will feature Snoop celebrating the season with friends and family, with a combination of appearances and musical performances. The guest lineup includes Martha Stewart, Gwen Stefani, Jamie Foxx, Anelise Foxx, Wayne Brady, Kristin Chenoweth, Adam Devine, Jane Handcock, October London, Craig Robinson and Nicole Scherzinger.

‘Christmas with Snoop’ brings together several of his longtime entertainment connections, particularly Stewart, with whom he previously co-hosted the VH1 series “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party,” which ran for three seasons from 2016 to 2020. Snoop has also maintained a relationship with NBC through his appearances as a coach on “The Voice” and his popular commentary during the network’s Olympic coverage.

Snoop and Sara Ramaker will executive produce the program for Death Row Pictures, alongside Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay of Jesse Collins Entertainment. The special is part of Snoop’s expanding partnership with NBCUniversal, which has included projects across television, film and entertainment.

Editorial credit: Sterling Munksgard / Shutterstock.com