The survivors of “Yellowjackets” are finally coming home, but their return to civilization may prove just as complicated as their time in the wilderness. Paramount+ released the official trailer for the Emmy-nominated psychological thriller’s fourth and final season, offering a glimpse at the consequences awaiting the survivors as they attempt to rebuild their lives. The series is scheduled to return Nov. 20 on Paramount+.

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, “Yellowjackets” follows a high school girls’ soccer team whose plane crashes in a remote wilderness, forcing the survivors into increasingly disturbing acts as they struggle to stay alive. The series balances the teenagers’ survival story with the adult survivors’ attempts to confront their shared past.

The final season is expected to address several unresolved storylines, including the mystery surrounding the so-called Pit Girl and the circumstances surrounding Lottie’s death. The new preview moves between the 1990s storyline, following the teenage soccer players after their rescue from the Canadian wilderness, and the present-day lives of the women nearly 25 years later. Although the survivors have escaped the woods, their return to New Jersey brings new challenges, including strained relationships, uncomfortable encounters and the difficulty of returning to ordinary teenage life after everything they endured. The trailer also hints that the secrets and disturbing choices made during their time in the wilderness will continue to haunt them.

Returning cast members include Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton and Liv Hewson, alongside Swank. Guest stars for the concluding season include June Squibb, Elijah Wood, Molly Ringwald, Devon Sawa and Dulé Hill.

See the ‘Yellowjackets’ final season trailer: HERE.

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