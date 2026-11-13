Jordan Fisher has been cast as The Kid in the upcoming Broadway musical adaptation of Prince’s 1984 film and album “Purple Rain,” with Fisher taking on the role originally portrayed by Prince.

Fisher brings extensive stage experience to the production, with previous Broadway appearances in “Hamilton,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Sweeney Todd” and “Moulin Rouge! The Musical.” He also starred in the television competition series “Dancing With the Stars,” winning its 25th season, and appeared in Netflix’s “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.” This will mark Fisher’s first time originating a role in a new Broadway musical.

Released in 1984, Purple Rain became a defining moment in Prince’s career, earning the Academy Award for Best Original Song Score, while the Grammy-winning soundtrack spent 24 weeks atop the Billboard 200 and became one of the best-selling albums of all time. Producers say the Broadway adaptation aims to honor Prince’s musical legacy while introducing the celebrated story and its iconic soundtrack to a new generation of theatergoers.

The musical tells the story of The Kid, a gifted young musician navigating family conflict, romance and professional rivalry while pursuing success in Minneapolis’ vibrant music scene during the rise of music television. The production will feature more than 20 songs from Prince’s catalog, including “Let’s Go Crazy,” “When Doves Cry,” “Purple Rain,” “I Would Die 4 U,” “Take Me with U” and “The Beautiful Ones.”

‘Purple Rain Broadway’ will be directed by Tony Award nominee Saheem Ali and feature a new book by playwright Peter Duchan, with Emmy Award-winning choreographer Ebony Williams and Tony Award winner Jason Michael Webb leading the music team. Longtime Prince collaborators Bobby Z and Morris Hayes will serve as music advisers. The Broadway version follows significant creative changes after the Minneapolis engagement, with producers revising the show before its New York debut.

‘Purple Rain Broadway’ will begin previews March 12, 2027, at New York’s Majestic Theatre, followed by its official opening night April 12. For updates and early-ticket access, sign up on the official ‘Purple Rain Broadway’ website.

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