Lil Baby and Hotboii link up with Montana 700 on ‘Call My Phone’

Dallas rapper Montana 700 has released “Call My Phone,” a new single featuring Hotboii and Lil Baby, arriving through Remain Solid/300 Entertainment. The collaboration serves as the lead-in to Montana 700’s upcoming mixtape, “Reminiscing,” scheduled for release Nov. 13.

‘Call My Phone‘ brings together three Southern rap artists, pairing Montana 700’s Dallas roots with contributions from Florida rapper Hotboii and Atlanta’s Lil Baby. The release is accompanied by an official music video, expanding the rollout for the upcoming project.

Montana 700 has steadily built his profile through independent momentum, online attention and a series of releases highlighting his experiences growing up in South Dallas. His 2025 mixtapes, “700 Reasons” and “The Greatest of All Traps,” helped broaden his reach, with songs including “Count A Hunnit” and “Loyalty Is Real,” featuring YFN Lucci.

Earlier in 2026, Montana 700 released “Sadetra Son,” a 17-track project featuring collaborations with G Herbo, Zillionaire Doe and Bellygang Kushington. “Call My Phone” continues that run of collaborations as he prepares to introduce listeners to his next mixtape.

See the official video for Call My Phone – HERE.

Presave the mixtape Reminiscing – HERE.

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