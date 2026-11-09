Uniontown Awarded $125,000 State Grant for Parks and Recreation Planning

The Town of Uniontown has been awarded a $125,000 state grant to help plan future parks and recreation improvements.

The funding from the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office will be used to develop a joint Parks, Recreation and Open Space Plan for Uniontown and Colton.

The plan will identify needed improvements to existing parks and recreation facilities and explore developing a trail connecting the two towns.

State Grant Award $125,000 Parks, Recreation and Open Space Planning Uniontown and Colton, Washington

The grant will also fund community outreach to help determine local recreation priorities.

Evan Ellis, Pullman Radio News.