undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Uniontown
Uniontown Awarded $125,000 State Grant for Parks and Recreation Planning
By Dailyfly Staff,5 days ago
UNIONTOWN, WA — The Town of Uniontown has been awarded a $125,000 state grant to help plan future parks and recreation improvements.
Evan Ellis, Pullman Radio News.
Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office
.
The funding from the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office will be used to develop a joint Parks, Recreation and Open Space Plan for Uniontown and Colton.
The plan will identify needed improvements to existing parks and recreation facilities and explore developing a trail connecting the two towns.State Grant Award $125,000 Parks, Recreation and Open Space Planning Uniontown and Colton, Washington
The grant will also fund community outreach to help determine local recreation priorities.Source:
Evan Ellis, Pullman Radio News.
Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office
.
2