LC State Launches Healthcare Education Center to Expand Healthcare Training

LEWISTON, ID – Lewis-Clark State College has launched its North Idaho Healthcare Education Center (HEC), bringing healthcare education programs together under one hub as the college works to expand training opportunities and address workforce needs across the region.

The center provides centralized access to programs in nursing, radiographic science, allied health and other healthcare fields, including educational pathways offered through partnerships with other Idaho colleges and universities.

“North Idaho has critical healthcare education needs and LC State is ready to meet them,” LC State President Cynthia Pemberton said. “The Healthcare Education Center helps us streamline the incredible programs we already offer and create space for new programs that will help meet the needs of tomorrow.”

Expanded Healthcare Education Opportunities

Located in the Sam Glenn Complex on LC State’s Lewiston campus, the Healthcare Education Center offers centralized advising to help students explore available programs and career pathways.

According to Krista Harwick, dean of the School of Health Professions, the center is designed to encourage collaboration among healthcare disciplines while making educational opportunities more accessible.

Classroom and laboratory improvements have also been made to accommodate virtual and hybrid instruction, allowing students to participate in coursework offered through partnerships with institutions such as North Idaho College and Idaho State University.

Mobile Training and Simulation Technology

LC State has also introduced a Mobile Healthcare Education Simulation Lab designed to bring hands-on training opportunities to communities throughout the region.

The grant-funded mobile lab can be configured with equipment such as medical simulation mannequins and phlebotomy chairs, depending on the training being offered.

The college plans to use the mobile lab to introduce students at regional middle and high schools to healthcare careers. It is also exploring opportunities to provide certification skills testing in rural communities.

“There are many students, especially in rural areas, who might be place-bound to that area, and it’s hard to travel too far to get to the education,” Harwick said. “We want to find ways to make education accessible in a more geographically available method.”

Students also have access to the college’s Healthcare Immersive Learning Lab, which uses virtual reality technology, wearable simulation equipment and virtual cadaver tables to provide practical training experiences.

Healthcare Programs and Partnerships

LC State currently offers healthcare-related educational opportunities in several areas, including:

Nursing

Radiographic science

Computed tomography

Exercise science

Health studies and kinesiology

Pre-professional healthcare studies

Medical assisting and phlebotomy through Workforce Training

The college also maintains educational partnerships supporting programs in athletic training, dental hygiene, paramedic science and physical therapist assistant studies.

Additional Programs in Development

LC State is working with partner institutions to develop additional healthcare education pathways, including:

Medical laboratory technology

Occupational therapy assistant

Physician assistant studies

Respiratory therapy

Sonography

Surgical technology

These programs remain in various stages of planning and development and have not all been launched.

Harwick said new programs must complete several steps before implementation, including curriculum development, institutional partnerships, accreditation and state approvals.

Addressing Healthcare Workforce Needs

In its announcement, LC State cited a recent analysis published by The New York Times showing that Idaho ranks seventh among 45 states examined for earnings associated with bachelor’s degrees in allied health diagnostic, intervention and treatment professions.

The analysis reported average annual earnings of $85,724 for Idaho graduates in those fields. Registered nursing and related fields were associated with average annual earnings of $86,322 in Idaho.

LC State said its expanded educational offerings and institutional partnerships are intended to help prepare students for healthcare careers while improving access to training in North Idaho and surrounding rural communities.

Additional information about the Healthcare Education Center and available programs can be found at www.lcsc.edu/hec.