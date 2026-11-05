WSDOT to Install New Safety Signs at Highway 195 Intersection Near Pullman

By Evan Ellis | Pullman Radio News

November 5, 2026

The Washington State Department of Transportation will add new signage to address safety concerns at a dangerous high speed intersection near Pullman.

The agency removed the blinking caution light at U.S. Highway 195 and State Route 194/Old Wawawai Road West of town in September. WSDOT officials said the light needed replacement which lacked funding and engineers determined the light wasn’t needed.

Several local entities pushed back against WSDOT’s removal of the light including the Port of Whitman County Commissioners. The intersection is on the route for many trucks heading to port’s Almota grain facility on the Snake River. The volunteer fire department that responds to crashes at the intersection sent a letter to WSDOT. The Whitman County Fire District 12 Commissioners reminded WSDOT that the light was put up years ago after several people died at the intersection.

The port commissioners were told during their meeting on Thursday that WSDOT will install new stop signs at the intersection. State crews will put up new stop signs on SR194 and Old Wawawai Road at US195. Those signs will have flashing red LED lights along the edge. A second stop ahead sign will be added to SR194. Those signs will go up soon.

WSDOT officials are sticking with their decision to not re-install a blinking caution light at the intersection.

Originally reported by Pullman Radio News. By Evan Ellis, November 5, 2026.