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Moscow

University of Idaho Announces Summer 2026 Graduates, Including Area Students

By Dailyfly Staff,

7 days ago
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MOSCOW, ID — The University of Idaho has announced its Summer 2026 graduates, including students from communities across north central Idaho and southeastern Washington.

According to a university news release issued Thursday, November 5, a total of 208 degrees were awarded to 207 students during the summer term.

The university’s regional graduation list includes students from Genesee, Lenore, Moscow, Potlatch, Clarkston, Colfax and Pullman.

Summer 2026 Area Graduates

NameHometownDegreeField of Study
Daniel S. LindquistGenesee, IDB.S.Exercise, Sport and Health Sciences
Tyler A. BarronLenore, IDM.S.Environmental Science
Amani A. AlomariMoscow, IDPh.D.Electrical Engineering
Caitlyn J. KausMoscow, IDB.S.Child Development
Craig S. McDonaldMoscow, IDB.B.A.Business Administration
Emily R. TaylorMoscow, IDM.N.R.Natural Resources — Environmental Education and Science Communication
Jeannette M. HunterMoscow, IDM.A.English
Jeremiah E. WheelerMoscow, IDB.S.Pl.Sc.Crop Science
Kendall B. KahlMoscow, IDPh.D.Soil and Land Resources
Liz J. DanielMoscow, IDM.Ed.Special Education
Stacy H. StooksMoscow, IDM.S.Adult/Organizational Learning and Leadership
Zachary W. SquiresMoscow, IDB.S.Psychology
Zachary W. SquiresMoscow, IDB.S.Cybersecurity
Madyson D. CessnunPotlatch, IDM.B.A.General Management
Kammi L. BrockmanClarkston, WAB.S.Interdisciplinary Studies
Sydney A. TuckerColfax, WAM.N.R.Natural Resources — Restoration Ecology and Habitat Management
Jacob E. MarciniakPullman, WAM.S.Adult/Organizational Learning and Leadership
Tianah L. SandersPullman, WAM.B.A.General Management

Source: University of Idaho, Summer 2026 Graduates — Idaho Region Two. One student is listed twice for earning two degrees.

Additional graduation lists are available through the University of Idaho.

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