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Moscow
University of Idaho Announces Summer 2026 Graduates, Including Area Students
By Dailyfly Staff,7 days ago
MOSCOW, ID — The University of Idaho has announced its Summer 2026 graduates, including students from communities across north central Idaho and southeastern Washington.
According to a university news release issued Thursday, November 5, a total of 208 degrees were awarded to 207 students during the summer term.
The university’s regional graduation list includes students from Genesee, Lenore, Moscow, Potlatch, Clarkston, Colfax and Pullman.
Summer 2026 Area Graduates
|Name
|Hometown
|Degree
|Field of Study
|Daniel S. Lindquist
|Genesee, ID
|B.S.
|Exercise, Sport and Health Sciences
|Tyler A. Barron
|Lenore, ID
|M.S.
|Environmental Science
|Amani A. Alomari
|Moscow, ID
|Ph.D.
|Electrical Engineering
|Caitlyn J. Kaus
|Moscow, ID
|B.S.
|Child Development
|Craig S. McDonald
|Moscow, ID
|B.B.A.
|Business Administration
|Emily R. Taylor
|Moscow, ID
|M.N.R.
|Natural Resources — Environmental Education and Science Communication
|Jeannette M. Hunter
|Moscow, ID
|M.A.
|English
|Jeremiah E. Wheeler
|Moscow, ID
|B.S.Pl.Sc.
|Crop Science
|Kendall B. Kahl
|Moscow, ID
|Ph.D.
|Soil and Land Resources
|Liz J. Daniel
|Moscow, ID
|M.Ed.
|Special Education
|Stacy H. Stooks
|Moscow, ID
|M.S.
|Adult/Organizational Learning and Leadership
|Zachary W. Squires
|Moscow, ID
|B.S.
|Psychology
|Zachary W. Squires
|Moscow, ID
|B.S.
|Cybersecurity
|Madyson D. Cessnun
|Potlatch, ID
|M.B.A.
|General Management
|Kammi L. Brockman
|Clarkston, WA
|B.S.
|Interdisciplinary Studies
|Sydney A. Tucker
|Colfax, WA
|M.N.R.
|Natural Resources — Restoration Ecology and Habitat Management
|Jacob E. Marciniak
|Pullman, WA
|M.S.
|Adult/Organizational Learning and Leadership
|Tianah L. Sanders
|Pullman, WA
|M.B.A.
|General Management
Source: University of Idaho, Summer 2026 Graduates — Idaho Region Two. One student is listed twice for earning two degrees.
Additional graduation lists are available through the University of Idaho.