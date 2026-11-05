University of Idaho Announces Summer 2026 Graduates, Including Area Students

MOSCOW, ID — The University of Idaho has announced its Summer 2026 graduates, including students from communities across north central Idaho and southeastern Washington.

According to a university news release issued Thursday, November 5, a total of 208 degrees were awarded to 207 students during the summer term.

The university’s regional graduation list includes students from Genesee, Lenore, Moscow, Potlatch, Clarkston, Colfax and Pullman.

Summer 2026 Area Graduates

Name Hometown Degree Field of Study Daniel S. Lindquist Genesee, ID B.S. Exercise, Sport and Health Sciences Tyler A. Barron Lenore, ID M.S. Environmental Science Amani A. Alomari Moscow, ID Ph.D. Electrical Engineering Caitlyn J. Kaus Moscow, ID B.S. Child Development Craig S. McDonald Moscow, ID B.B.A. Business Administration Emily R. Taylor Moscow, ID M.N.R. Natural Resources — Environmental Education and Science Communication Jeannette M. Hunter Moscow, ID M.A. English Jeremiah E. Wheeler Moscow, ID B.S.Pl.Sc. Crop Science Kendall B. Kahl Moscow, ID Ph.D. Soil and Land Resources Liz J. Daniel Moscow, ID M.Ed. Special Education Stacy H. Stooks Moscow, ID M.S. Adult/Organizational Learning and Leadership Zachary W. Squires Moscow, ID B.S. Psychology Zachary W. Squires Moscow, ID B.S. Cybersecurity Madyson D. Cessnun Potlatch, ID M.B.A. General Management Kammi L. Brockman Clarkston, WA B.S. Interdisciplinary Studies Sydney A. Tucker Colfax, WA M.N.R. Natural Resources — Restoration Ecology and Habitat Management Jacob E. Marciniak Pullman, WA M.S. Adult/Organizational Learning and Leadership Tianah L. Sanders Pullman, WA M.B.A. General Management

Source: University of Idaho, Summer 2026 Graduates — Idaho Region Two. One student is listed twice for earning two degrees.

Additional graduation lists are available through the University of Idaho.