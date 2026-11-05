Washington Tort Committee Divided Over Child Abuse Prevention and State Liability

By Isobel Charle | Public News Service

November 5, 2026

OLYMPIA, WA — A Washington committee investigating the surge in lawsuits by people harmed by the state, including children abused in foster care, has released its findings.

Some members said the Tort Study Committee focused too much on reducing settlement costs, instead of reducing harm to children. About a third of the 14-member committee signed a minority report in which they argued Washington’s problem is not the expense of settlements but a failed child welfare system.

Alexander Dietz, an attorney representing survivors of childhood sexual abuse and a member of the committee, said harm prevention should be the top priority.

“We need to be analyzing why kids are getting hurt. We need to make sure that everything we are doing to address the rise in cases doesn’t try and protect agency budgets on the backs of survivors,” Dietz contended.

Washington has seen a wave of lawsuits from survivors of abuse while in state custody, most involving the Department of Children, Youth and Families. The financial toll has been steep, with more than $500 million in payouts in 2025 alone, largely going to people abused in foster care.

Elizabeth Hanley, another attorney who served on the committee and signed off on the dissenting minority report, emphasized when there is a focus on preventing harm, the number of claims goes down, but the committee did not have enough information to make informed recommendations. She added no county or state agency representatives chose to participate in the subcommittee focused on reducing harm.

“I don’t see how this commission, the majority, could actually recommend any type of harm prevention measures because there wasn’t data or time spent evaluating those,” Hanley emphasized.

Dietz noted the committee did not include any survivors of abuse while in state custody, which goes against the state’s Nothing About Us Without Us law. He argued the majority’s recommendations, such as damage caps and changes to liability standards, would limit survivors’ ability to seek justice.

Source: Public News Service

This article was originally reported by Isobel Charle for Public News Service, November 5, 2026.