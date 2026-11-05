WSU Brain Health Program Shows Promise for Rural Communities

A Washington State University-led research initiative is showing promising results in helping adults in rural and underserved communities identify risk factors associated with dementia and make lifestyle changes to support long-term brain health.

The program, known as BRAIN-FIT, brings mobile health screenings to communities across eastern Washington and north Idaho, where access to specialized medical services can be limited.

Led by WSU Department of Speech and Hearing Sciences Assistant Professor Amy Kemp, the project focuses on identifying potentially modifiable risk factors for cognitive decline before significant symptoms develop.

Early Screening and Lifestyle Changes

The initiative, formally called Building a Rural Aging and Intervention Network: Factors that Impact Trajectories, combines community outreach, education and research to help adults better understand their cognitive health.

During mobile clinics held across the region, researchers screened adults ages 45 and older for 14 modifiable risk factors, including hearing loss, vision problems, cardiovascular health and lifestyle habits.

Participants also received personalized guidance on changes that could help reduce their risk of cognitive decline.

“In 45 minutes to an hour, we can provide a snapshot of someone’s cognitive health from head to toe,” Kemp said. “Usually, healthcare providers don’t have time to do that and will rely on one or two measures.”

Study Finds Encouraging Results

First-year findings published in the scientific journal Innovation in Aging examined 119 screening participants who agreed to take part in the research.

Researchers found that many participants had elevated risk factors despite scoring within normal limits on cognitive testing, suggesting the program was reaching individuals before substantial cognitive decline occurred.

Nearly one-quarter of participants had hearing loss, while other frequently identified risk factors included vision impairment, high cholesterol and sleep disturbances.

BRAIN-FIT: Key Findings

119 participants Included in the first-year research study 43% Reported making at least one behavior change within a month About 25% Of repeat attendees reported sustained lifestyle changes after a year 14 risk factors Assessed during the screening process

In follow-up interviews conducted one month after screening, 43% of study participants reported making at least one lifestyle change, including increasing physical activity or improving sleep habits.

The research team returned to communities this summer, screening nearly 80 returning participants and more than 75 new attendees.

Preliminary follow-up findings indicated that approximately one-quarter of returning participants had maintained lifestyle changes over the previous year. Researchers also reported improvements in physical health, including improved cholesterol levels among 15% of repeat attendees.

Expanding Rural Health Access

In addition to helping participants understand their health, the initiative provides hands-on clinical and research experience for students from several disciplines.

The project includes undergraduate and graduate students from WSU’s Department of Speech and Hearing Sciences, students from the WSU College of Nursing and physical therapy students from Whitworth University.

The research team has also refined its screening process by adding foot-health assessments and improving hearing-testing equipment.

Kemp hopes to expand the program by offering additional mobile clinics in the spring and summer of 2027. Researchers are also exploring partnerships with universities in other western states.

Although the early findings suggest the screenings can encourage healthier behaviors, researchers are continuing to follow participants over time to better understand whether those changes translate into improved long-term cognitive health.

The project aims to make preventive screening more accessible to rural residents while advancing research into factors associated with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias.

Source: Washington State University, Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine. Research information originally reported by Elizabeth Chambers for WSU Insider, November 5, 2026.