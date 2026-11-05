Federal Court Blocks Immigration Conditions on Washington Law Enforcement Grants

PROVIDENCE, RI — A federal judge has blocked the U.S. Department of Justice from imposing immigration enforcement conditions on certain federal law enforcement grants, preserving Washington state’s eligibility for approximately $7.5 million in funding.

The ruling, issued Wednesday, November 4, by U.S. District Chief Judge John J. McConnell Jr. in Rhode Island, prohibits the federal government from enforcing the disputed conditions on grant programs supporting criminal justice and public safety operations.

Washington Attorney General Nick Brown joined a multistate coalition challenging the restrictions, which would have required states to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement efforts to qualify for certain federal grants.

Funding for Public Safety Programs

According to the Washington Attorney General’s Office, the affected funding supports several criminal justice initiatives, including:

Law enforcement and public safety operations

Crisis intervention programs

Services for survivors of domestic violence

Juvenile justice and efforts to reduce repeat offenses among young people

The dispute involved federal grant programs administered by the Department of Justice, including funding associated with the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant programs and juvenile justice initiatives.

The ruling restores Washington’s eligibility for approximately $7.5 million in federal grants that the state says were threatened by the restrictions. The decision does not represent a new funding appropriation.

Multistate Legal Challenge

The lawsuit followed earlier legal challenges involving federal funding distributed through the Victims of Crime Act. According to the Attorney General’s Office, the federal government previously removed similar immigration-related conditions affecting more than $1.3 billion in victim assistance funding after states challenged those requirements.

The latest case was brought by a coalition of attorneys general and other state leaders challenging the federal government’s authority to impose immigration enforcement requirements on congressionally authorized grant programs.

Brown said the ruling protects funding used by state and local criminal justice agencies.

The court’s decision permanently prohibits enforcement of the challenged conditions. Washington and other participating states remain eligible to receive the affected grants under applicable program requirements.

Information provided by the Washington State Attorney General’s Office, with additional reporting from Reuters.