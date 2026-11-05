University of Idaho to Celebrate Habib Institute’s Fifth Anniversary With Free Events

| November 5, 2026

MOSCOW, ID — The University of Idaho’s Habib Institute for Asian Studies will celebrate its fifth anniversary with free public events Monday and Tuesday, November 9-10, on the university’s Moscow campus.

The two-day celebration will feature a panel discussion on the importance of Asian studies, an anniversary open house and a keynote presentation examining Japanese history through the 2023 film Godzilla Minus One.

Established five years ago, the institute promotes the study of Asian cultures and international relationships through academic programs, public events and partnerships with universities throughout Asia. Its activities have included the AsiaPOP! cultural event and the 2024 East Asian Ecocinema conference.

“We believe students who engage with the peoples and cultures of Asia will be better equipped to advance in their careers, benefiting not only themselves but also the state of Idaho,” said Jeff Kyong-McClain, director of the Habib Institute for Asian Studies and associate professor of history. “We look forward to building on this work over the next five years.”

Anniversary Event Schedule

Monday, November 9

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Location: Teaching and Learning Center, Room 029

Panelists will discuss the importance of Asian studies in business, agriculture, national security and education.

Tuesday, November 10

Time: 1-2:30 p.m.

Location: Administration Building, Room 204

Time: 4 p.m.

Location: Bruce M. Pitman Center, Vandal Ballroom

Historian and Japanese popular culture expert William M. Tsutsui will examine how the Academy Award-winning film reflects Japan’s history following World War II.

Tsutsui, chancellor and professor of history at Ottawa University, has written several books examining Japanese history and popular culture, including Godzilla on My Mind: Fifty Years of the King of Monsters.

Photography Exhibit Open Through November 20

A photography exhibit featuring images of China taken by University of Idaho student Will Pressley will also be available outside Administration Building Room 204 through Friday, November 20.

Pressley captured the photographs while studying at Sichuan Normal University in Chengdu. The exhibit is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and visitors can meet Pressley during the November 10 anniversary open house.

All anniversary events are free and open to the public. Additional information is available through the University of Idaho Habib Institute for Asian Studies.