LC State Men’s Golf Adds Mountain View Standout Gavin Mlynarik

| November 5, 2026

LEWISTON, ID — LC State Men’s Golf announced the addition of Gavin Mlynarik out of Meridian, Idaho. The senior at Mountain View High School will join the Warriors next fall.

Mlynarik has had a standout career at Mountain View and helped the Mavericks to stellar finishes at State. He helped the team win the Idaho 6A State title last season and finished second individually. The team had finished third at State in 2025 and fifth at districts in 2024.

“Gavin’s golf resume speaks for itself, but what we are most excited about is what he will do for our team’s culture,” coach Zach Anderson said. “Just through one conversation you would be able to tell he is mature beyond his years and already possesses several leadership qualities. To be keeping Gavin in the state and making him a Warrior is a big win for our program.”

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