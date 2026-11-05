LC State Confirms No Plans to Resume Christmas Craft Fair

LEWISTON, ID — Lewis-Clark State College has confirmed that its Christmas Craft Fair will not return in 2026, with no current plans to resume the event.

In response to an inquiry from Dailyfly Media, LC State Student Involvement Coordinator Kristin Myers explained that the Associated Students of Lewis-Clark State College (ASLCSC) shifted their focus to other activities due to the number of craft fairs already taking place throughout the region.

“Due to the high number of craft fairs in the region, ASLCSC decided to focus its efforts on other events,” Myers said.

Myers confirmed that ASLCSC has not hosted the Christmas Craft Fair for several years and currently has no plans to bring it back.

The decision leaves the event off the college’s holiday calendar for the foreseeable future.