Trump’s $5,000 Dividend Proposal Uncertain Following Midterm Elections

By Brett Rowland | The Center Square

November 4, 2026

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Donald Trump promised every American adult $5,000 if Republicans held Congress.

Democrats won both chambers, according to results reported by The Center Square, and the condition Trump set for the payments was not met.

Trump made the pledge Sept. 9 during a nearly two-hour speech at the Republican Party’s midterm convention in Dallas.

“If the Republicans win the House of Representatives and the United States Senate, I will issue a dividend to every adult citizen in the United States of America for $5,000,” he said.

Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio, said in a Sept. 10 post on X that he would “get a bill ready so that we can get the Trump Dividend passed immediately after the November 3rd election.”

Asked Tuesday night whether he would introduce it this week and whether text exists, spokeswoman Reagan McCarthy said the Senate floor is not open for bill introduction until next week and that she would share information when the office has it.

His office told The Center Square on Oct. 7 that the bill would not be public until after the vote.

The White House, asked early Wednesday morning if the president still intends to pursue the payment and through what mechanism, did not respond by publication.

A single round of payments would cost about $1.2 trillion, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. Net customs duties, the revenue Trump and Vice President JD Vance pointed to, totaled $173.2 billion in fiscal 2026, down from $194.9 billion the year before, according to the Treasury Department’s monthly statement.

Financing the payment with borrowing rather than revenue would add as much as $1.3 trillion to a national debt that stands at $40.5 trillion, plus interest, said Alfredo Carrillo Obregon, a policy analyst at the Cato Institute’s Herbert A. Stiefel Center for Trade Policy Studies.

He told The Center Square that figure assumes the dividend is entirely deficit spending.

It was the third direct-payment proposal Trump has floated since February 2025 without delivering one. He proposed rebate checks funded by Department of Government Efficiency savings in February 2025, then a $2,000 tariff dividend last year, then the $5,000 payment tied to the November election.

None has been paid.

The payments Trump has delivered came from money Congress had already appropriated or collected. The $1,776 “Warrior Dividend” sent to more than 1.45 million service members drew about $2.6 billion from a $2.9 billion housing allowance appropriation, a Pentagon official confirmed to The Center Square.

The $500 Obamacare refunds going to nearly 1 million people draw on a surplus of exchange user fees, according to a White House fact sheet. The $90 Medicare rebate reaching 20.8 million beneficiaries comes from the Medicare Improvement Fund, created by Congress in 2008, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Congress returns Nov. 9. Government funding expires Dec. 11. The new majorities will be seated in January.

Originally published by The Center Square.