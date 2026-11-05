Gritman Medical Center Awarded $11.6 Million in Rural Health Grants

MOSCOW, ID — Gritman Medical Center has been awarded $11.6 million in federal grant funding to support improvements to medical facilities, equipment and technology in Latah County.

The funding is part of Idaho’s Rural Health Transformation Program, a federal initiative aimed at strengthening health care services in rural communities. Gov. Brad Little announced approximately $186 million in first-year grant awards on October 28.

GRITMAN MEDICAL CENTER

$11.6 Million Awarded

Funding will support medical equipment, facility improvements and technology upgrades.

“Through these grant funds, Gritman will be able to make significant investments in patient care that will improve health services in Latah County and across the region for many years to come,” Gritman President and CEO Kara Besst said.

Besst said the hospital prioritized projects intended to improve access to patient care and address infrastructure needs.

Projects Receiving Funding

According to Gritman Medical Center, the grant funding will support the following improvements:

Upgraded nurse call light system.

Updated laboratory equipment.

New CT, MRI and ultrasound machines.

Renovation of former clinic space on Washington Street for patient care.

Hospital heating, ventilation and air conditioning upgrades.

Operating room scopes and updated surgical technology.

Integration of Moscow Medical into Gritman’s OCHIN Epic electronic health record system.

Replacement of the hospital’s courier vehicle fleet.

New defibrillators.

Fiber-optic and server room investments.

Cybersecurity consultation and upgrades.

Gritman’s grant application was led by Candice Allen, the medical center’s Chief Culture and Reliability Officer, who worked with departments throughout the organization to identify priority needs.

“This is an exciting opportunity for Gritman that will ensure our patients can continue to get extraordinary care here in Latah County, without having to travel long distances for important services,” Allen said.

Statewide Rural Health Investment

The grants are part of nearly $1 billion in federal funding expected to be provided to Idaho over five years through the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

The state’s Rural Health Transformation Program focuses on improving access to care through technology, expanding health care delivery models, strengthening the rural medical workforce, supporting preventive care and investing in infrastructure.

Other recipients include St. Mary’s in Cottonwood, which received approximately $4.89 million for health care infrastructure improvements, including the purchase of MRI equipment and replacement of aging X-ray equipment.

Additional awards were distributed to hospitals and health care organizations across Idaho for facility modernization, equipment purchases and expanded rural health services.

Funding Deadline

Gritman must spend its first-year grant funding before September 30, 2027. Additional funding opportunities are expected in subsequent competitive grant cycles.

More information about the statewide program and grant recipients is available through the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.