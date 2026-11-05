Washington Judge Orders Albertsons to Pay $900 Million in Opioid Case

OLYMPIA, WA — A King County Superior Court judge has ordered Albertsons to pay $900 million, plus fees and costs, after finding that the company’s pharmacies contributed to Washington state’s opioid crisis by failing to adequately address warning signs associated with prescription painkillers.

Washington Attorney General Nick Brown announced the ruling Thursday, November 5, following a trial in a lawsuit filed against the grocery and pharmacy retailer in 2022.

Judge Janet Helson determined that Albertsons violated state law and failed to take adequate measures to prevent the misuse and diversion of controlled substances.

Findings Against Albertsons

According to the Washington Attorney General’s Office, Albertsons pharmacies dispensed more than 641 million opioid pills in Washington between 2006 and 2022. The state said more than 6.5 million opioid prescriptions were filled despite unresolved warning signs indicating potential misuse or diversion.

During the trial, state attorneys argued that corporate policies, staffing shortages and inadequate oversight prevented pharmacists from properly identifying and addressing potentially problematic prescriptions.

Albertsons operates more than 200 pharmacies throughout Washington under the Albertsons, Safeway and Haggen brands.

Albertsons Disputes Allegations

Albertsons denied wrongdoing, according to Reuters. Attorneys representing the company argued that its pharmacies dispensed medications legally prescribed by physicians and that pharmacists should not question a doctor’s medical judgment without sufficient reason to believe a prescription was improper.

Reuters also reported that Albertsons announced a $774 million settlement in April to resolve most opioid-related claims against the company nationwide. Washington did not participate in that settlement and instead continued pursuing its lawsuit.

During the trial, Washington sought approximately $2.2 billion to address the consequences of opioid misuse, along with additional penalties.

Judgment Intended to Address Opioid Crisis

The $900 million judgment is intended to help address the consequences of opioid misuse across Washington, including treatment and prevention efforts.

“This verdict can’t undo the devastating harms of the opioid crisis, but it will provide desperately needed resources to support treatment and prevent future crises.” — Washington Attorney General Nick Brown

According to the Attorney General’s Office, more than 26,000 Washington residents have died from opioid overdoses since 1999, including more than 7,400 during the past three years.

The judgment follows years of litigation involving pharmaceutical manufacturers, distributors and pharmacy chains over their roles in the nationwide opioid epidemic.

Information from the Washington State Attorney General’s Office and Reuters was used in this report.