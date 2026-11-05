Team IMPACT Partnership Brings Two New Teammates to LC State

LEWISTON, ID — LC State Athletics is proud to announce its partnership with Team IMPACT, a national nonprofit organization that connects children facing serious illness or disability with collegiate athletic teams to create meaningful and lasting relationships through the power of sports.

Through the partnership, LC State Baseball welcomed Lyric of Moscow, Idaho, and LC State Men’s Basketball added Kamden of Colton, Wash., as the newest members of their respective programs. Both children will participate in team activities throughout the year, build friendships with student-athletes and become an integral part of the Warrior family.

Team IMPACT matches children with college athletic teams through a two-year program that provides opportunities for social connection, emotional support and confidence-building experiences. Children join teams as honorary members and attend practices, games, team events and other activities while forming bonds with student-athletes and coaches.

Welcoming New Members to the Warrior Family

“LC State Athletics is honored to partner with Team IMPACT and welcome Lyric and Kamden to the Warrior Family,” LC State Athletic Director Jim Klemann said. “Through the power of sport, Team IMPACT creates life-changing relationships between children and college athletic teams, and we are proud to bring that mission to our campus. At LC State, servant leadership is a cornerstone of our athletic department. We strive to develop student-athletes who make a positive impact by serving others, building meaningful relationships and leading with compassion.

“Our partnership with Team IMPACT provides an incredible opportunity to put those values into action,” Klemann continued. “Lyric and Kamden are now more than honorary members of our programs. They are teammates, friends and Warriors. We look forward to creating meaningful experiences, celebrating success together and building lifelong memories through our baseball and men’s basketball families. Their courage, enthusiasm and spirit will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on our student-athletes and our entire LC State community.”

The partnerships were officially celebrated with ceremonial signing days, where Lyric and Kamden signed letters of intent and became official members of their teams.

Lyric Joins LC State Baseball

As a member of the LC State Baseball program, Lyric will have opportunities to attend practices, spend time with players and coaches and take part in team activities throughout the season. The relationship provides student-athletes with a chance to make an impact beyond the field while creating lasting memories for everyone involved.

“I think I can speak for our entire team when I say we’re grateful for this opportunity,” baseball student-athlete Sam Weber said. “We are excited for the games, the memories and everything that comes with having Lyric as part of our team. More than anything, we want him and his family to know that they’re part of the Warrior family now, and we can’t wait for what’s to come.”

Kamden Joins LC State Men’s Basketball

Kamden joins the LC State Men’s Basketball family and will participate in a variety of team functions throughout the year. From practices and game days to special events, Kamden will experience life as a Warrior while building meaningful relationships with players and coaches.

“We’re excited to add Kamden to our roster here at LC,” men’s basketball coach Austin Johnson said. “He is a big fan of hoops and has already witnessed our guys compete firsthand. This is a great opportunity for our guys to continue to impact our community and be impacted by our community. We are grateful to Team IMPACT for connecting us and helping Kamden get connected with our program and players.”

Building Connections Beyond Athletics

While competition remains at the heart of collegiate athletics, programs like Team IMPACT highlight the ability of sports to create meaningful connections and positively impact communities. Through their partnerships with Lyric and Kamden, LC State Baseball and Men’s Basketball hope to provide support, friendship and unforgettable experiences while gaining invaluable perspective from their newest teammates.

Together, Lyric and Kamden embody the spirit of what Team IMPACT represents: belonging, resilience and the lasting impact that can be made when teams come together both on and off the field.

Stay up to date with all things Warrior Athletics at lcwarriors.com and on social media @LCWarriors.

Information provided by Lewis-Clark State College Athletics. Original release dated November 5, 2026.