Asotin County Sheriff’s Race Remains Close as Ballot Counting Continues

UPDATE — November 6, 2026: Blake Richards continues to lead Monte Renzelman in the Asotin County sheriff’s race following Thursday’s ballot count. Unofficial results show Richards with 4,531 votes (51%) and Renzelman with 4,386 votes (49%), a difference of 145 votes. The results remain unofficial, with certification scheduled for November 24.

ASOTIN COUNTY, WA — The race for Asotin County Sheriff remains close following Tuesday’s general election, with additional ballots expected to be counted Thursday, November 5.

According to unofficial results reported Wednesday, Asotin County Undersheriff Blake Richards holds a narrow lead over Asotin Police Chief Monte Renzelman. Richards has received approximately 50.5% of the vote, compared to 49.2% for Renzelman.

Asotin County Sheriff

Blake Richards — 50.5%

Monte Renzelman — 49.2%

Unofficial results reported November 4, 2026. Percentages rounded as reported.

Approximately 1,500 additional ballots were expected to be counted Thursday, with more ballots potentially arriving by mail. The outcome of the sheriff’s race has not been determined.

Public Utility District Commissioner

In the race for Asotin County Public Utility District Commissioner, District 1, Joe Louis leads Darcy Nelly in the unofficial results.

Candidate Votes Joe Louis 3,490 Darcy Nelly 2,703

Rural Emergency Medical Services Levy

A rural emergency medical services levy serving areas outside the Asotin County Fire District boundaries is receiving strong support in the preliminary count.

The measure has received 286 yes votes and 55 no votes. The property tax levy would provide funding for ambulance services in remote areas of the county.

Additional Ballots and Certification

All election results remain unofficial as ballot counting continues.

The Asotin County Auditor’s Office has scheduled the election canvass for Monday, November 23, at 2 p.m. Certification is scheduled for Tuesday, November 24, at 10 a.m.

View Updated Election Results

Residents can follow the latest unofficial results through the Washington State Election Results website.