Funeral Services Set Friday for Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers; Flags to Be Lowered in His Honor

PULLMAN, WA — Funeral services for longtime Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers will be held Friday, November 6, at 1 p.m. at Beasley Coliseum on the Washington State University campus in Pullman. The service is open to the public, with burial to follow at Pullman City Cemetery.

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson has directed flags at state agency facilities to be lowered to half-staff on Friday in honor of Myers.

Myers, 56, passed away October 27 at the University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle while receiving treatment for a rare neurological disease.

A lifelong Pullman resident, Myers dedicated his career to public service. He began his law enforcement career with the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office and was elected sheriff in 2002. He served until his recent illness forced his retirement.

According to his obituary, Myers was an accomplished endurance athlete who completed the 100-mile IMTUF race in central Idaho four times. He also enjoyed fishing on the Clearwater River, traveling with his family and beekeeping.

Myers is survived by his wife of 34 years, Darcell, and their daughters, Ari and Bree.

Funeral Parking and Transportation

The Pullman Police Department advises that parking near Beasley Coliseum will be limited, with no designated event parking. Regular parking permit requirements will remain in effect on the Washington State University campus and nearby city streets.

Living Faith Fellowship has offered its parking lot on Crestview Street for funeral attendees. Pullman Transit will provide free shuttle transportation before and after the service.

Shuttle Service to Beasley Coliseum

Pickup Location Service Times Drop-Off Crestview & Grand

Across from Living Faith Fellowship 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Every 20 minutes Flag Lane Rosauers Bus Stop 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Every 15 minutes Flag Lane

Return Shuttle Service After Funeral

Pickup Location Service Times Drop-Off Flag Lane 2:40 – 4:00 p.m.

Every 20 minutes Crestview & Grand

Across from Living Faith Fellowship Flag Lane 2:45 – 4:00 p.m.

Every 15 minutes Rosauers Bus Stop

Attendees are encouraged to allow additional travel time and observe posted parking restrictions.

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