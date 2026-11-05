Madonna to mark 30 year anniversary of ‘Evita’ soundtrack with first-ever vinyl release

Madonna is celebrating the 30th anniversary of Evita with a special reissue of the film’s acclaimed soundtrack, which will be released Nov. 13 through Rhino Records. The collection, titled Evita (The Complete Motion Picture Music Soundtrack), will make its vinyl debut with a deluxe three-LP edition on translucent red vinyl, alongside a two-CD version. A limited-edition gold-colored vinyl release will also be available exclusively through Madonna’s and Rhino’s official online stores.

The red-vinyl edition will feature a trifold jacket and a 20-page booklet containing photographs from the 1996 film. The two-CD release will include a 24-page booklet with additional film stills. The anniversary editions are available for preorder.

The reissue celebrates the soundtrack to director Alan Parker’s film adaptation of the musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice. Madonna starred as Argentine political figure Eva Perón alongside Antonio Banderas and Jonathan Pryce. The soundtrack became a major commercial success, reaching No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and earning multi-platinum certification in the United States. Among its best-known songs are “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina” and “You Must Love Me.” The latter, written by Webber and Rice for the film, won the Academy Award for best original song in 1997.

Ahead of the anniversary release, a three-track digital edition of “You Must Love Me” has also arrived on streaming platforms, including previously unavailable digital versions of the single and an orchestral recording. Stream: HERE.

Presave ‘Evita: The Complete Motion Picture Music Soundtrack’ – HERE.

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