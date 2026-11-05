RAYE brings her sisters Amma and Absolutely into the spotlight on video for ‘Joy.’

RAYE has released the official music video for “Joy.” the uplifting collaboration with her sisters and fellow artists Amma and Absolutely. The video follows the trio through London in a van dubbed the “Joymobile,” where they hand out sunflowers to unsuspecting passersby and capture their reactions. Footage from the shoot circulated on TikTok and Instagram before the full video arrived, helping build anticipation for its release.

The gospel-influenced track blends elements of soul, R&B and disco and appears as the 15th track on RAYE’s second studio album, “THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE.,” which was released March 27. Amma and Absolutely each contribute their own verse, making the song a particularly personal collaboration for the three sisters. Apple Music also notes that the siblings have performed the song together during RAYE’s touring cycle.

“Joy.” has also become part of RAYE’s live repertoire. The sisters joined her for the song during her headline performance at Reading Festival in August, where it served as one of the set’s standout collaborative moments. The track has additionally been performed by the trio on television, including an appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

The new visual extends the song’s themes of hope, community and finding happiness in difficult moments into a real-world celebration. Along with the video, “Joy.” is receiving a 7-inch vinyl release, giving fans another way to experience one of the more communal songs from RAYE’s latest album.

See the video for “Joy.” – HERE.

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