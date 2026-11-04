Pres. Trump announces plan to end $4 Billion in annual U.S. aid to Israel by year’s end

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that the U.S. will stop providing roughly $4 billion in annual assistance to Israel, stating that the funding “gets cut off at the end of the year.”

Speaking during a telephone interview on Fox News’ Fox & Friends, Trump explained that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approached him to discuss ending the financial package, maintaining that the Middle Eastern ally has built a prosperous economy and no longer requires direct financial support.

Under the proposed arrangement, the shift would move the foreign policy relationship away from direct grant assistance toward traditional military hardware procurement.

Trump Discusses Decision to End Aid

Addressing the political motivation behind the decision, Trump noted that foreign assistance to Israel had turned into an easy line of criticism for political opponents.

“The left uses the $4 billion payment — that everybody knows about, it’s no secret — as a signal of unfairness,” Trump remarked, adding that “Bibi and I have been talking, and we’ve agreed” on the step.

He framed the policy shift as a way to remove a recurring political flashpoint while preserving core strategic ties.

Trump emphasized that while baseline financial disbursements will cease, Israel will retain the ability to purchase American defense equipment and that “we’ll help Israel if they need it.”

Existing U.S.-Israel Aid Agreement

The timeline represents a significantly accelerated schedule compared to the existing 10-year Memorandum of Understanding between both nations, which was originally set to expire in 2028.

The current agreement provides approximately $3.8 billion annually in U.S. military assistance to Israel. Questions remain about how the proposed year-end cutoff would be implemented under the existing agreement and congressional funding requirements.

Reaction to the Announcement

The President’s remarks drew immediate reaction from foreign policy experts and political figures across the aisle.

Former Middle East diplomat David Schenker observed that discussions regarding a phaseout of direct aid have been under consideration for years, though questions remain about how weapon delivery prioritization will be handled going forward.

Meanwhile, Israeli opposition leaders expressed concern over the financial strain on the domestic public defense budget, while Netanyahu’s office did not immediately issue a statement following the comments.