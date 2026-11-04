Democrats Make Major Gains in 2026 Midterm Elections, Win Control of Congress

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Tuesday’s midterm elections delivered a significant victory for Democrats, who made major gains across the country and won control of both the U.S. House and Senate, shifting the balance of power in Washington for the final two years of President Donald Trump’s term.

The results marked a major setback for Republicans, with voters delivering a strong message on the administration’s policies, rising living costs, the war in Iran and concerns about government leadership. Democrats also made gains in several traditionally Republican states, turning races that had previously favored the GOP into some of the night’s biggest upsets.

Democrats Gain Control of the U.S. Senate

Democrats flipped at least seven Republican-held Senate seats, including victories in Kansas, Iowa, Texas, Ohio, Maine, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Notable wins included James Talarico in Texas, former Sen. Sherrod Brown’s return to the Senate in Ohio, Josh Turek in Iowa and Troy Jackson in Maine, who defeated longtime Republican Sen. Susan Collins.

Democrats also secured historic victories, with Michigan’s Abdul El-Sayed becoming the first Muslim elected to the U.S. Senate and Minnesota’s Peggy Flanagan becoming the first Native American woman to serve in the chamber.

House of Representatives

Democrats gained more than two dozen seats, defeating several Republicans in districts that had previously leaned heavily toward the GOP.

Among the notable upsets was Democrat J.D. Ford’s victory over Republican Rep. Victoria Spartz in Indiana’s 5th Congressional District.

Democratic gains are also expected to position House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries to become the first Black speaker of the House when the new Congress convenes in January.

Governors’ Races

Democrats also made significant gains in state-level elections, flipping Republican-held governorships in Georgia, Ohio, Iowa and Texas.

Georgia: Keisha Lance Bottoms won the governor’s race.

Keisha Lance Bottoms won the governor’s race. Ohio: Amy Acton won the governor’s race.

Amy Acton won the governor’s race. Iowa: Rob Sand won the governor’s race.

Rob Sand won the governor’s race. Texas: Gina Hinojosa won the governor’s race.

Gina Hinojosa won the governor’s race. Nevada: Democrat Aaron Ford defeated Republican incumbent Joe Lombardo.

Democrat Aaron Ford defeated Republican incumbent Joe Lombardo. Oregon: Gov. Tina Kotek secured reelection.

Gov. Tina Kotek secured reelection. Alabama: Republican Tommy Tuberville won the governor’s race.

Response to Election Results

Following the outcome, President Trump stated he was “absolutely willing to accept those results,” while adding, “We’ll, you know, look forward to working with them… We’ll probably work something out.”

The sweeping victories across both chambers provide congressional leadership with expanded oversight capability and legislative leverage.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries highlighted the party’s trajectory during an election night gathering, stating that lawmakers intend to continue America’s “march toward a more perfect union.”

With key contests breaking toward challenging candidates in suburban and rural districts alike, the electorate signaled widespread appetite for structural policy changes.

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