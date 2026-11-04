Brandi Carlile to release ‘Returning To Myself (Sad Gay Version)’ deluxe reimagining

Brandi Carlile is revisiting her 2025 album Returning To Myself with a new collection titled Returning To Myself (Sad Gay Version), featuring newly reworked versions of all 10 songs from the album and a new collaboration with electronic composer Jon Hopkins. The project is scheduled for release Dec. 11.

Returning To Myself, Carlile’s eighth studio album, was produced by Carlile, Andrew Watt, Aaron Dessner and Justin Vernon, the album marked a return to her solo work after a period filled with high-profile collaborations, including her project with Elton John. The expanded release includes a new version of “Human” featuring Hopkins, followed by alternate recordings of “Returning To Myself,” “You Without Me,” “No One Knows Us,” “Anniversary,” “A Woman Oversees,” “Church & State,” “A War With Time,” “Joni” and “A Long Goodbye.” The track list preserves the 10-song sequence of Carlile’s original album while presenting each recording in a newly reworked form.

To preview the new project, Carlile is sharing the reimagined version of ‘Church & State” and shared: “If ‘Church & State’ is a rallying cry for a world where one is free to believe what they choose, then the Sad Gay Version is a deep mourning for those who haven’t had the chance to live in such times yet – and for all those who fight to ensure we can continue to believe, love, and share life together on our own terms, without consequence. Without interference.” See the lyric video: HERE.

Carlile shares that “‘Returning To Myself’ has been such a profound journey. It’s taken me to places I never imagined and taught me a lot about my disdain for the solitary, as well as my own ridiculous pattern of self-avoidance. Long may it continue. I reimagined this album in this way because I want to be brought back to the edge of my bed again, and I want to bring you with me. I rebuilt the whole thing for you and for myself. This one is for us… the sad gays wherever you are. This is’ Returning To Myself (Sad Gay Version).’”

An exclusive signed rainbow vinyl edition of the deluxe album is available to those who pre-order by Oct. 1, with orders set to ship on Dec. 11. The special one-time pressing will be available exclusively on Carlile’s website.

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