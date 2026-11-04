Miranda Lambert to headline Dallas Cowboys’ Thanksgiving halftime show

Miranda Lambert will headline the Dallas Cowboys’ annual Thanksgiving Day halftime show, performing at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Nov. 26, during the team’s matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The East Texas native will join a long list of major artists who have performed during the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving tradition, which began in 1997 with Reba McEntire. Previous performers include Beyoncé and Destiny’s Child, Carrie Underwood, the Jonas Brothers, Dolly Parton, Lainey Wilson and Post Malone, who headlined last year’s show.

Lambert will also lead the 30th consecutive Salvation Army Red Kettle Kickoff, a nationally televised performance supporting the organization’s holiday fundraising campaign. This year’s halftime performance coincides with the Salvation Army’s 136th Red Kettle Campaign. According to the organization, the campaign and the Thanksgiving halftime event have helped raise more than $3.4 billion over the past three decades to support people in need. The initiative uses the game’s national audience to encourage donations and highlight the Salvation Army’s community services.

“There’s something special about how music brings people together, especially when it’s to spread joy and hope to families who need it most,” Lambert said in a statement, adding that “The Salvation Army and the Dallas Cowboys have built an incredible tradition with the Red Kettle Kickoff, and I can’t wait to be back home in Texas this Thanksgiving to help carry it forward.”

The Cowboys’ Thanksgiving game against the Eagles is scheduled to air on Fox at 3:30 p.m. Central time.

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