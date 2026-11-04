New York Liberty fire Chris DeMarco after one season as head coach

The New York Liberty have parted ways with head coach Chris DeMarco after just one season, the franchise announced Tuesday. The decision comes following a disappointing campaign that ended with a second-round playoff elimination, marking another coaching change for the WNBA franchise.

DeMarco, 41, joined New York in December 2025 after spending more than a decade as an assistant coach with the Golden State Warriors. Despite having no previous WNBA coaching experience, he guided the Liberty to a 26-18 regular-season record and the eighth and final playoff seed. New York also captured its second Commissioner’s Cup championship during his tenure and made postseason history by becoming the first No. 8 seed to eliminate a No. 1 seed, sweeping the Minnesota Lynx in the opening round. However, the team’s playoff run ended with a three-game semifinal sweep at the hands of the Atlanta Dream.

DeMarco’s departure follows a season marked by inconsistency, injuries and questions surrounding late-game decisions. One particularly costly moment came during the second game against Atlanta, when the Liberty coaching staff failed to recognize that the team still had a reset timeout available during overtime. Following the elimination, star players Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones stopped short of offering definitive support for DeMarco’s return. Stewart acknowledged the team’s struggles throughout the season, saying, “And I don’t think we were consistent throughout the season.”

The decision means New York will be searching for its third head coach in three seasons. General manager Jonathan Kolb previously moved on from Sandy Brondello in September 2025, just one year after she led the franchise to its first WNBA championship in 2024. DeMarco was under contract through the 2027 season and had indicated after the playoff elimination that he expected to return. His departure marks Kolb’s fourth coaching hire since taking over the general manager position in 2019, as the Liberty look to get their championship aspirations back on track.

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