Arizona Cardinals place rookie RB Jeremiyah Love on IR with high ankle sprain

Arizona Cardinals rookie running back Jeremiyah Love is expected to miss four to five weeks after suffering a high ankle sprain, adding another setback to an injury-plagued first NFL season. The team is placing the 21-year-old on injured reserve, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.

Love sustained the injury during Sunday’s 33-30 overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys. He exited in the first quarter after his right ankle was injured during a tackle and did not return. The latest injury is separate from the ankle problems that previously sidelined him for two games. Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur said Monday that Love had hurt a different area of his ankle.

The third overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame has appeared in six games, making five starts. He has recorded 268 rushing yards and one touchdown on 76 carries, along with 11 receptions for 36 yards and a receiving touchdown. His latest absence will keep him out for at least four games, with his recovery potentially extending into a fifth week.

With Love sidelined, Tyler Allgeier is expected to take on a larger role in Arizona’s backfield. Allgeier delivered a standout performance against Dallas after Love’s departure, rushing for 147 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries while adding five receptions for 44 yards and another score. Fellow running back Bam Knight is also dealing with a concussion, further complicating the Cardinals’ backfield situation.

The latest injury is another disappointment for Arizona’s highly touted rookie, who has struggled to remain healthy since entering the league. The Cardinals selected Love with the No. 3 overall pick in hopes of making him a key part of their offense, but his availability has been limited throughout his debut season. His recovery will be important as Arizona looks toward the final stretch of the season.

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