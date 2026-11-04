Danny Brown to celebrate ‘Atrocity Exhibition’ 10th anniversary with shows and reissue

Danny Brown is marking the 10th anniversary of his acclaimed 2016 album Atrocity Exhibition with a limited run of U.S. concerts and a special anniversary reissue arriving this fall.

The celebration follows the release of Brown’s 2025 album Stardust and gives fans the first opportunity to see Atrocity Exhibition performed from beginning to end. Brown announced the anniversary plans on social media, writing, “10 YEARS!? AINTITFUNNYHOWITHAPPENED WHOEVERWOULDIMAGINE???”

The Detroit rapper will perform the album in its entirety for the first time during four shows: Nov. 7 at Catch One in Los Angeles, Nov. 13 at the Outset in Chicago, Nov. 19 at Irving Plaza in New York and Dec. 3 at Mohawk in Austin, Texas. Tickets are on sale now.

Originally released Sept. 27, 2016, Atrocity Exhibition was Brown’s first album for Warp and featured appearances from Kendrick Lamar, Earl Sweatshirt, Ab-Soul, B-Real, Kelela and Petite Noir. The project was primarily produced by Paul White, with additional production from The Alchemist, Black Milk, Evian Christ, Playa Haze and others.

The anniversary edition of Atrocity Exhibitionis set for release Nov. 13 through Warp Records in vinyl, CD and digital formats. The reissue features alternate artwork by original sleeve designer Ed Davis and an eight-page booklet, while the two-CD version includes a bonus disc containing previously unreleased instrumental versions of every song. A limited transparent-blue two-LP edition will also be available.

Preorder ‘Atrocity Exhibition (10 Year Anniversary Edition)’ – HERE.

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