Natalie Portman, Jenna Ortega dark comedy ‘The Gallerist’ set for Dec. 4 theatrical release

Natalie Portman and Jenna Ortega’s dark crime comedy “The Gallerist” will arrive in theaters Dec. 4, with distributors Roadside Attractions and Vertical Entertainment acquiring U.S. rights to the Cathy Yan-directed film. The release date places the art-world satire in a late-year theatrical slot following its earlier debut at the Sundance Film Festival.

The film stars Portman as Polina Polinski, a Miami art dealer preparing for a major Art Basel presentation, while Ortega plays her assistant, Kiki Gorman. The story follows Polina as she becomes involved in an increasingly dangerous scheme after attempting to turn a shocking situation involving a dead body into a career-defining artistic opportunity.

Directed and co-written by Yan with James Pedersen, “The Gallerist” features an ensemble cast that includes Sterling K. Brown, Zach Galifianakis, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Daniel Brühl and Charli XCX. The film is produced by Portman alongside Jonathan King, Sophie Mas, Ash Sarohia and others through the production companies behind the project.

“The Gallerist” marks another collaboration between Yan, known for “Birds of Prey,” and a high-profile cast led by Portman and Ortega. The film’s theatrical release will give audiences a chance to see the genre-bending comedy-thriller on the big screen later this year.

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